TKSS: Kapil Sharma pokes fun at Aditya Narayan for announcing marriage post Neha Kakkar's wedding; Watch

Kapil Sharma pulls Aditya Narayan's leg for revealing about his marriage plans right after Neha Kakkar's wedding with Rohanpreet Singh. The singer's reply will crack you up. Take a look at The Kapil Sharma Show promo here.

The Kapil Sharma Show arrives every weekend on viewers' Television screens to give them the perfect dose of entertainment and relieve their stress. This week also the TKSS team is ready to spread laughter and happiness across along with the team of Indian Idol 2020. Yes, it's yet again going to be a mix of music and comedy. Indian Idol 2020 judges Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani, along with host Aditya Narayan will be gracing the show.

Well, you must be thinking someone is missing. Yes, the third and most-loved judge, Neha Kakkar, will not be seen on TKSS this time. The songstress had to skip this fun-loving night with the TKSS team as she is enjoying her honeymoon with her husband Rohanpreet Singh in Dubai (UAE). However, with Aditya there, how can Kapil miss a chance to not poke fun at him regarding Neha? Aditya and Neha are adored by fans for their fun and flirtatious banter. In fact, hoax news of their wedding had also taken the industry and social media by storm a few months ago.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma REVEALS he has lost 11 kgs for web show; Govinda, Archana pull his leg in BTS clip from TKSS sets

So, while talking about marriage, Kapil will pull Aditya's leg relating to his bond with Neha. Kapil will ask Aditya if he is all set to get married in 'anger' after Neha's wedding. Kapil reveals that in the last season of Indian Idol, Aditya was totally after Neha. Everybody thought that by the end, Neha and Aditya would tie the knot. However, things did not seem to go that way. And as soon as Neha got hitched, Aditya took announced his wedding.

Taking a dig at Aditya, Kapil asked, 'Ye aapka khudse liya hua decision tha mann ka, ki guess me liya gaya hai?' (So did you really want to get married or this was a decision taken in anger?) Kapil's unexpected question led to a witty reply by Aditya.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath set to welcome their second child in January 2021?

The handsome singer replied, 'I have anchored (hosted) plenty of reality shows and flirted with all the female judges. In one show, Alka Yagnik ji was at the judge's panel and my father Udit (Narayan) got furious over this.' Aditya's quirky reply to Kapil's twisted question left everyone on splits.

Take a look at the TKSS promo here:

Meanwhile, Kapil will also pull Himesh's leg over his marriage and more. Well, it seems to be an interesting episode full of fun and masti. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar to RESUME work post marriage with Indian Idol 2020; Show to air on THIS date

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sony TV Twitter

Share your comment ×