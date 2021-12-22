TKSS: Kapil Sharma posts selfie with Shahid Kapoor & Mrunal Thakur as they grace the sets to promote ‘Jersey’

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular entertainment shows on television sets. The show is graced by numerous celebrities every episode and they are seen having a gala time with the host Kapil Sharma and the team of comedians. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by the star cast of the upcoming movie Jersey. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor will be seen gracing the sets along with the gorgeous actress Mrunal Thakur.

The host of the show, Kapil Sharma had shared a selfie on social media along with Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur with the set of TKSS in the background. He had shared in the caption, “Had a wonderful time with these sweethearts @shahidkapoor n @mrunalthakur all the very best for #jersey releasing on #31stdecember #tkss #thekapilsharmashow”

See post here-

The actors will be seen having a great time on the show as the host will be seen engaging them in funny banter. They will also be entertained by the fabulous comedy of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, and others.

The movie Jersey entails the story of a talented but failed cricketer who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. Shahid is playing the lead role and Mrunal will be playing his wife. The movie is due to be released on 31 December.



