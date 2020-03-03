TKSS: Kapil Sharma shares BTS pics from early morning shoot; Fans suspect it's for Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi

Is Kapil Sharma shooting with Akshay Kumar and the Sooryavanshi team for an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show? Find out.

The Kapil Sharma show is known for hosting new celebrities every week and tickling our funny bones. Every episode is filled with loads of fun, laughter, and masti. And to make the episode a hit, a lot of hard work goes in by the TKSS team and ace comedian Kapil Sharma. Today morning, Kapil gave us a glimpse of the endurance that needs to be done, by sharing BTS pictures from an early morning shoot. From the set prep ups to morning tea for the crew, Kapil shared a sneak peek of everything.

Well, a 7 am shift isn't an easy one to pull off, but when there's a special guest, it's worth all the efforts. While Kapil did not reveal who he was shooting for with so early, he asked fans to guess who the celebrity is. Within moments of him playing the 'Guess Who' game, fans bombarded him with quirky responses. Many without a second thought uttered Bollywood's Khiladi aka 's name. Yes, they suspected that Kapil is shooting with Akshay for the promotions of his upcoming movie Sooryavanshi. 's husband Raj Kundra, actress Sonam Bajwa and Esha Gupta were also of the same thinking that it is none other than Akshay, as no one else can come up for shoot so early.

Take a look at Kapil's post here:

For the unversed, Akshay is known to be one of the most punctual and fit personalities in Bollywood. He prefers to shoot early and carry on the day with full enthusiasm. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch the watch Sooryavanshi team on TKSS? Let us know the comment section below.

