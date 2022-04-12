TKSS: Kapil Sharma shares selfie with Pankaj Kapur from sets, calls him ‘versatile actor and great human’

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on TV. Over the past years, it garnered a massive viewership. The entertainment show is graced by celebrities in every episode, who have a gala time with Kapil Sharma and his team of comedians. As per the selfie shared by Kapil Sharma, veteran actor Pankaj Kapur will be soon gracing the show.

The actor shared a picture with the senior actor. He shared that he values and respects him for his performances in shows and movies over the years. He captioned, “Have grown up watching his tv serials and movies, what a versatile actor and a great human.it was n honour meeting n hosting him on our show. Thank you @officialpankajkapur sir for gracing our show with your presence your great fan.”

See the post here-

As per sources of Pinkvilla, “Kapil recently announced the USA and Canada tour, which will begin in June and go on till the beginning of July, so the team will be busy with that. Besides, they have a few other work commitments too, and with all of it in hand, they best thought of taking a small break from the show and then returning with a new season a few months later. For now, Kapil has returned from Bhubaneswar where he was filming for Nandita Das’ movie, and has resumed shooting for the show making a bank for the next couple of weekends.”

Also read- EXCLUSIVE: The Kapil Sharma Show to soon take a small break; Will return with new season shortly after