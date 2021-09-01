TKSS: Kiara Advani shares details of meeting Captain Vikram Batra's GF Dimple to connect with her emotionally

The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome the cast of Shershaah- Kiara Advani and this weekend. In the upcoming episode, the actors will be seen sharing their experience of working on their recent film and enjoying the success of their project. Kiara will also share details about meeting with Captain Vikram Batra’s girlfriend Dimple.

According to TOI, Kapil Sharma seemingly will ask Kiara to reveal the reason behind meeting Captain Vikram Batra's girlfriend Dimple Cheema. To which Kiara will share, "I did meet Dimple ji before shooting for the film, it was not because I wanted to understand how she speaks and behaves. I wanted to connect with her emotionally and understand her sentiments because, we as civilians when reading about the soldiers, think about what their families must be going through. Their journey is a different kind of strength."

Sidharth and Kiara are currently basking in the success of ‘Shershaah’. Helmed by Vishnu Varadhan, the movie is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra and also features Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pawan Chopra, Sahil Vaid, and others in pivotal roles. The weekend episode will also see and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani on the show. The new season of the Kapil Sharma Show started on 21st August and the first episode was graced by the presence of the cast of the Bhuj: The Pride of India and Bell Bottom. The cast has a new addition this time with Sudesh Lehri joining the show. The audience is thoroughly enjoying the episodes ever since the new show started.