TKSS: Krushna Abhishek hails Sudesh Lahiri for buying car post signing the show; Watch quirky VIDEO

The highly popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show has announced its new season. The upcoming season of the show will be more entertaining and exciting to watch with the bigger cast of the show. Sudesh Lahiri is one of the new joinees on the show. Krushna and Sudesh Lahiri are known for strong friendship over the years. Krushna recently shared a video with Sudesh to congratulate him on his new car.

Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lahiri have a great comical chemistry, on-screen as well as off-screen. They often share hilarious videos in which they are seen pranking each other. The duo will be soon appearing together on The Kapil Sharma Show, and were seen alongside in the get-together of the cast. Krushna has recently shared a rib-tickling video in which Sudesh Lahiri showoffs his second-hand car. Krushna also joked that its okay to buy a second hand car as he is buying as per his pay.

He wrote in caption, “Congrats sudesh ji ne show sign karte he brand new car kharidi hai and u guys know today electric car launch bhi hui hai but I loved this one keep it up sudesh ji lots of love and more and more success to u”.

See video here:

Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lahiri have been working together for a long time since Comedy Circus. They have created magic on the television screens by appearing together on numerous TV shows like Comedy Nights Bachao, Comedy Nights Live, Comedy Classes, Comedy Circus and many others.

