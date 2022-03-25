TKSS: Krushna Abhishek mimicks Akshay Kumar, dances on 'Kiss Me Baby' with John Abraham as he promotes Attack

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular shows on the Indian television screens and is liked by audiences of all ages. The show is graced by numerous celebs in every episode and are entertained by the standup comedy of host Kapil Sharma and other comedians including Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, and others. The upcoming episode will be graced by the team of Attack. Actors John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh will be gracing the episode.

In the episode, Krushna Abhishek will be seen entertaining the crowd and the guests as he comes dressed up as Akshay Kumar. He is also seen dancing with John Abraham on his popular song, 'Kiss me baby'. Krushna jokes about the problems he has to face because he is dressed as Akshay Kumar. He shows his leg and says, “Ye wali taang me badi thand lagti hai,” which makes everyone laugh out loud.

See promo here-

John Abraham and Rakul Preet were seen having a gala time on the show as they will be entertained by comedians. There will also be some fun games which will add to the entertainment quotient.

The film Attack is about a man battling his personal inner demons, an army veteran, who volunteers to become part of a governmental experiment to become a cybertronic humanoid super-soldier who is developed to combat terrorism. John will be working alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is due to be released on 1st April 2022.



