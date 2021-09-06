TKSS: Krushna Abhishek says he's overworked, others get paid for dancing; Archana Puran Singh shares BTS VIDEO

The Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha special episode of the show The Kapil Sharma Show was aired yesterday. Actress Puran Singh has shared a video from the sets as she is seen talking to Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh. In the Dharmendra special video, Krushna had donned the look of Dharmendra, while Kiku Sharda donned the look of Shatrughan Sinha as he was seen dancing on the show.

Archana was seen asking Krushna about the episode and he revealed that he feels that he is overworked. He says that everyone else was given a dancing act, while he had to do act. Hence, he jokingly says that others are being paid for dancing on the sets. Kiku Sharda jokes saying of course when your personality is like that you get paid for dancing, and he further appreciates him for his work. Krushna is also seen appreciating Archana and says it's the most beautiful dress she has worn, and later he assesses its price, saying it must have cost her Rs 1700 for stitching. Archana also jokes around with Sumona who appeared tired and sleepy. Archana also gave a glimpse of other actors who were part of the episode including Bharti Singh, Kapil Sharma, Sudesh Lahiri and others.

See video here: Click

The new season of the comedy entertainment series The Kapil Sharma Show is back on the TV screens after a short break. The latest episode of the show was graced by the megastars Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha as they share interesting anecdotes from their acting days.



