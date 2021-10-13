TKSS: Krushna turns Jaggu Dada to woo Juhi Chawla, gives a hilarious gift

The upcoming episode of the entertainment reality show The Kapil Sharma Show, will be graced by the gorgeous divas of the 80’s era. They will be having a gala time on the sets of the show and will be enjoying the comic acts by the talented comedians. As per the latest promos of the show, comedian Krushna Abhishek will be seen dressed as Jackie Shroff as he tries to impress Juhi Chawla.

In the promo, we can see comedian Krushna Abhishek dressed as Jackie Shroff and dances with actress Madhoo, Ayesha Jhulka, and Juhi Chawla on their super hit numbers. He will also give a special gift to charming Juhi, which will leave her stunned. He gifts her a pillow and a chain. Kapil Sharma also gets confused and asks him that why he gifted all this. To this Krushna replies, “I had heard your song yesterday with the wordings, “Meri neend mera chain lauta do”.

Hearing this everyone, including Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh were left in splits.

See promo here-

Juhi Chawla will be seen revealing that late actor Dara Singh was the original choice for the lead role in Darr. Comedian Lehri then went on to mimic Dara Singh and recited several lines from Darr. "Tu hai meri Kiran, tu hai meri Kiran, tu hai meri Kiran, Jay Mehta," he concluded and left Chawla shocked. The Dil Hai Hindustani actor looked at him and asked, "Kya (What)?" To which he replied ‘aaho’, and she replied ‘oho’”.



