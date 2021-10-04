TKSS: Malaika Arora asks Kapil Sharma when he finds time to make babies; His reply will crack you up

The Kapil Sharma Show has been tickling viewers’ funny bones for a long time now. Every weekend, host Kapil Sharma appears on our television screens with a fresh episode, where new guests have a blast with the cast. This weekend, Kapil’s guests were none other than the talented and gorgeous dancing trio, Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur. Malaika, Terence, and Geeta were there to promote the upcoming season of their dance reality show India’s Best Dancer. During her stint on the show, Malaika asked a question to Kapil about his time-management skills, and his answer had everybody cracking up.

In the episode, Malaika asked Kapil when he finds the time to make babies amid his busy shooting schedule. Malaika teased Kapil by saying that their reality show is seasonal as they shoot for a few months and then take a break. Malaika said that this is unlike Kapil’s show for which he has to shoot throughout the year. So, Malaika posed the question about making babies and teased Kapil. But the latter being the master of words, had a quick, witty and funny reply ready to go. Kapil replied that “9.30-11 chalta haina show. Uske baad jab ye CID chalate hain, wahi hai apna time (Our show runs from 9.30-11. After that, they air CID. That's when I find time).” Kapil’s funny reply had everyone laughing out aloud.

Kapil Sharma has two kids with his wife Ginny Chatrath- daughter Anayra and son Trishaan.

Apart from Malaika, Terence, and Geeta, this weekend also featured Karisma Kapoor with her father and yesteryear actor Randhir Kapoor. The show recently completed 500 episodes.

