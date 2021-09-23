TKSS: Mohammad Kaif gets embarrassed as an old PIC featuring him & Aishwarya Rai is shown on show; SEE why

Host and comedian Kapil is back with a new season of The Kapil Sharma Show and viewers have been enjoying the episodes this time around as well. Very soon, former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif will be gracing the sets, for a night full of laugh riots. A promo shared by Sony TV on its social media handle shows the special guests having a good time. A moment that especially stands out is when Kapil pulls out a picture of Mohammad Kaif from 2018, and it features him with none other than Aishwarya Rai. But something leaves Kaif embarrassed. Can you guess what?

Sony TV recently dropped a new promo of the upcoming episode of Kapil’s show. In it, we can see Kapil showcasing a picture from 2018 featuring the former international cricketer Mohammad Kaif and Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The photograph is taken on a flight, and Kaif shared it on Instagram with a caption that read, “Delightful conversation with a wonderful person”. While the photo is sweet, it is a comment left by a fan that embarrasses Kaif. Teasing the cricketer, the fan commented, “Aishwarya ji dhyaan rakhna… yeh fielding mein kuch zyada hi acche hai (Aishwarya be careful, he's too good at fielding.”

As soon as Kapil read the comment, everyone burst out into a laugh, and a visibly embarrassed Kaif hid his face in his hands.

Click HERE to watch the promo

Take a look at Mohammad Kaif’s Instagram post:

In the promo, Kapil was also seen asking Sehwag and Kaif about cricketers opting for love marriages. He teased Kaif and asked “Bahar fielding karne ka time kab mil jaata hai aapko? Aap fielder bade achche hai, main isliye pooch raha hoon (When do you get the time to do fielding outside? I am asking you because you are a great fielder).”

Other celebrities who recently appeared on the show are Yami Gautam, , Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Govinda, , Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan among others.

ALSO READ: TKSS: Amid fallout with Govinda, Krushna Abhishek tells Udit Narayan ‘Aapko dekh ke Mamaji ki yaad aa gayi’