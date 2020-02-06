TKSS: Neena Gupta’s witty response to playing Pamela Anderson’s role in Baywatch is breaking the internet

Neena Gupta, who recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Panga, is grabbing the eyeballs for her ‘not safe for work’ reply regarding playing Pamela Anderson’s role in Baywatch

Bollywood divas like and are known for wearing their hearts on sleeves and often blow the mind with their witty and unfiltered replies. And now another celebrity has joined the league and it breaking the internet with her ‘not so expected’ replied. We are talking about Neena Gupta who is believed in breaking the stereotypes be it in her personal and professional life. But this time, the senior actress’ ‘not safe for work’ reply during her recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show has been left everyone amazed.

To note, Neena was accompanied by Kangana, Jassie Gill, and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari as they made an appearance to promote their movie Panga. During the special episode, Kapil, who is known for asking witty questions and taking sly digs at his guests, quizzed Neena about a rumour. Kapil asked if Neena was joining the cast of Baywatch to replace Hollywood star Pamela Anderson. To this, the actress quipped saying, “Arre itne big b*bs nai haina kahan se laau? (I don’t have such big b*bs. Where do I get it from?).”

Neena’s reply left everyone breaking into laughter and Kapil and Archana Puran Singh were amazed by the diva’s response. In fact, her co-star Jassie hid his face in his hands with embarrassment. Later, Kapil requested to Neena to give a more ‘veg’ reply to the question. The veteran actress quickly defended herself saying “Then ask me a veg question” and explained that no question related to Pamela could be ‘veg’.

Meanwhile, after her impressive performance in Panga, Neena Gupta is looking forward to the release of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, the movie is slated to release on February 21, 2020.

