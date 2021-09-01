TKSS: Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to grace the sets along with Shershaah cast

The new season of the show The Kapil Sharma Show is back with entertainment and lots of comedy. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by the actors of the successful movie Shershaah. The veteran actress and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani will also be guests on the show. This will be the first appearance of Neetu Kapoor on the show TKSS after the passing away of her husband and brilliant actor .

In the episode, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be seen sharing their experience of working on their recent film and enjoying the success of their project. Neetu Kapoor will be seen enjoying the show alongside her daughter Ridhima, as they will be sharing a lot of nostalgia and precious moments. Neetu Kapoor shared on the show that she is happy to have her daughter Ridhima’s presence on the show and by her side.