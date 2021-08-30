TKSS: Neetu Kapoor & daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni all set to grace the sets for a joy ride

The Kapil Sharma Show will soon be graced by Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. On Monday, both and Riddhima, took to their Instagram handles to share the news with fans and followers online. Although Neetu Kapoor has appeared on the show before with late actor and husband Rishi Kapoor, this will be the first time the mother-daughter duo graces the stage together. Neetu Kapoor posted a few pictures featuring herself, Riddhima, host Kapil, and Archana Puran Singh on the set.

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote that she is excited to appear on Kapil Sharma’s show with her daughter Riddhima. The caption read, “Always so much fun with @kapilsharma and this time with my daughter @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial making it more fun and exciting. Stay tuned for this joy ride @sonytvofficial #TheKapilSharmaShow”. Riddhima too posted pictures from the set and wrote,” Take time to make your soul happy…Had one of the most amazing (laughter) filled evenings yesterday at @kapilsharmashow with mom @neetu54 #staytuned #thekapilsharmashow @sonytvofficial”.

Viewers and fans of Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima are pretty excited to watch the duo on television screens, conversing and having fun with Kapil, Archana Puran Singh.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima’s aforementioned Instagram posts:

Neetu Kapoor will soon be seen in films as well. She will be starring in the Raj Mehta directorial, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Apart from her, the film will feature Anil Kapoor, , and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The last episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featured legendary yesteryear actors, Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha.

