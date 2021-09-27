TKSS: Neha Kakkar shares her mother's unexpected reaction to her pregnancy poster

The upcoming episode of the comedy entertainment show hosted by ace comedian Kapil Sharma, The Kapil Sharma Show, will be graced by the brother-sister singer duo Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. They graced the show for the promotions of their new song ‘Kata Laga'. In the episode, the singer revealed her mother’s reaction to her baby bump. She was talking about the baby bump posters for her music video with hubby Rohanpreet, right after their marriage.

In the special episode, Kapil talked about her music video 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' in which she had faked a baby bump. It was released right after her marriage. Kapil told everyone that he got really emotional on seeing the post and had even congratulated Neha personally, but later, got to know that it was for a song. Archana quips in and tells Kapil that not everyone is so 'fast' like him as Kapil strikes back saying, “It's how Punjabi households are”.

Neha Kakkar also revealed that even her mother after seeing the poster asked her, "Good news kafi jaldi nahi ho gayi (Isn't it too early for good news)?" She then said that she told her, "Mamma aap toh sab jante ho. Abhi toh shaadi hui hai (Mom, you know everything...we've just got married)."