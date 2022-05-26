TKSS Promo: Akshay Kumar praises Prithviraj co-star Manushi Chhillar for her acting skills on the show

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is appearing on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote his film 'Prithviraj' along with co-actor Manushi Chhillar and director Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

During a conversation with the host Kapil Sharma, Manushi shared how she is a big fan of Akshay's comedy movies.

"I am a big fan of sir's (Akshay Kumar) comedy, the few comedy films that sir has done. But, after watching 'Prithviraj' I can definitely say that 'Prithviraj' is my favorite film of sir," she said.

Akshay also praised Manushi for her acting skills and dialogue delivery. "If I talk about Manushi, she has such a sharp memory! She used to memorise all dialogues, hers, mine as well as other actors. She could remember the toughest of words," he added.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Also Read: TKSS Promo: Akshay Kumar’s healthy food options leaves Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh speechless