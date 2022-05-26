TKSS Promo: Akshay Kumar’s healthy food options leaves Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh speechless

The Kapil Sharma Show is regarded among the most entertaining shows on the TV screens for many years now. It is graced by numerous celebrities on every episode, where they are entertained by the comedy of the ace host Kapil Sharma, and other comedians including Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri, and Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and others. The upcoming episode of the present season will be graced by the Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar, for the promotion of their upcoming movie Prithviraj.

As per the latest promo of the episode, Kapil Sharma is seen welcoming the duo on the show. Krushna Abhishek is seen dressed as Sapna and he entered the stage with a hawker’s trolley. There are some people lying on it and Krushna calls out loudly, “Actor le lo”, which leaves everyone in splits. In the promo, Kapil Sharma is seen engaging in fun banter with Akshay Kumar on the stage. Akshay shares about the man, living near his home, always advocates for papaya. Talking about healthy food, Kapil says, “Jitni bhi swaad wali cheezey hai vo doctor mana kar dete hai, ki calories bohot hai. Mere jaisa banda khae to khae kya?”. Akshay had the perfect reply for him as he says, “Lauki ke paratha khao, kaddu ke khao, tinde ke khao, karele ke khao.” The audience is seen amazed by the witty and quirky answers of Akshay Kumar.

In the episode, Kapil Sharma will also be seen interacting with Manushi Chhillar and director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. He also asks him to take him in his movie, saying that ‘I am a fantastic actor.’ The director promised him to give work in next six months.

