TKSS Promo: Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Mukti Mohan & Raj Singh Chaudhary grace show to promote ‘Thar’

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular shows of the television industry which has been entertaining the audience for several years now. Be it the stand-up comedy of the host Kapil Sharma to the hilarious acts by other comedians including the immensely talented Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sudesh Lahiri and others. As per the latest promo of the show, it will be soon graced by the team of upcoming movie Thar.

In the promo, Kapil Sharma is seen welcoming Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, actress Mukti Mohan and Raj Singh Chaudhary. Kapil Sharma engages in fun banter with Anil Kapoor as he appreciates him for his fitness as he says, “30 saal pehle aapne Beta kari thi ab aapka khudka beta 31 saal ka hai. Inhone itne maintain kia hua hai ki aaj bhi Beta film kar skte hai.” Anil Kapoor is also seen hugging Kapil Sharma, as he comments, “Aapne mujhe Madhuri to nahi samajh lia?” which makes everyone laugh out loud. In the episode, Kapil Sharma will also be seen donning his very popular comic character of Inspector Shamsher as he questions Mukti Mohan.

See promo here- CLICK

Anil Kapoor and other guests of the show had come to show to promo their movie Thar, which is due to be released on 6th May on popular OTT platform. The film has an exceptional blend of suspense, mystery, and thrill, set in the Western Film-Noir world, and promises to be an immersive experience for the audience.

