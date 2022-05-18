TKSS Promo: Ayushmann Khurrana, Anubhav Sinha & Andrea Kevichusa to grace the show to promote Anek

The Kapil Sharma Show is presently one of the most popular shows. It has a massive fan following. Over the years the show has been offering ample entertainment to the audience. The Kapil Sharma Show has been graced by numerous celebs and well-known personalities till date. Now, the upcoming episode will be graced by Ayushmann Khurrana, Anubhav Sinha, and Andrea Kevichusa. They will be appearing on the show to promote their upcoming film Anek.

Today, Sony TV released a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on its Instagram handle. The caption read, "Iss weekend hasne pe nahin lagega break, kyunki aapko hasaane ke liye humaare paas upaay hain #Anek! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par." The promo starts with Ayushmann and Kapil chatting about the weather in the Northeast region. Kapil is also seen hilariously explaining to Andrea what brinjal looks like, and his answer will surely leave you in splits. We can also see Krushna Abhishek joining Kapil and Anek's team on the stage. The comedian mimicks Jackie Shroff and entertains the guests and audience. Later, Anubhav Sinha asks Kapil and Andrea to play a game in which the director instructs the comedian to repeat Andrea's words which are in the Nagamese language.

Click here to see the promo

Speaking of Anek, the film is helmed by Anubhav Sinha and set in India's Northeast region- a space few filmmakers have explored. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead, 'Anek' is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. The film is all set to hit the big screens on May 27.

