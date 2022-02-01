TKSS PROMO: Gehraiyaan team graces the show; Kapil Sharma wishes to work as a waiter in Goa for THIS reason

The upcoming episode of the entertainment reality show The Kapil Sharma Show, will be full of laughter and lots of entertainment. The episode will be graced by the team of the movie, Gehraiyaan, including Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, and others. In the episode, Kapil Sharma will be seen trying to flirt with Deepika Padukone.

In the upcoming episode of the entertainment show, Kapil Sharma will be seen interacting with Deepika Padukone. Archana teases Kapil Sharma saying that Deepika greeted her and hugged her, but not him. Kapil makes a jealous face, which makes everyone laugh. Deepika Padukone shared that she has a special connection with Goa and she goes there often. She also went to Goa in childhood. Hearing this Kapil says, “Maine toh Goa mein kisi restaurant me Naukri kar leni hai, vaha ye zyada aati hai.” He also pulls Ananya’s leg as he revealed that it is the first time she has come in this season. He asked her, “Iske pehle kya aap 15-18 saal k bacchho ki vaccine khulne ka wait kar ri thi?” This leaves everyone in splits. Deepika Padukone also reveals that in her upcoming movie, Gehraiyaan, she did most retakes with garbage.

In the episode, the guests will also be seen engaging in a fun task, where they will have to wear headphones and guess what the other person is saying by reading their lips. Then they will have to tell the same to the person behind them. They will have a gala time on the sets with Kapil Sharma and other comedians including Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek.



