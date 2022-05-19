TKSS promo: Kapil Sharma asks Ayushmann Khurrana if he comes to Anubhav Sinha for detox after romantic movies

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the leading entertainment shows in the telly world, which has been making people laugh for more than a decade now. The show is graced by multiple celebrities every week and they are entertained by comedy acts. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by the team of Anek, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Anubhav Sinha and Andrea Kevichusa. In the promo, the host of the show Kapil Sharma is seen getting engaged in fun banter with the guests.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, Kapil Sharma is seen seated with Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha and actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa. Kapil teaser Anubhav on his body language as he says that he says, “Maine dekha hai jab film achi ban jati hai, Kamaal ka trailer hota hai, tab director ka confidence hi alag hota hai.” Kapil also copies Anubhav’s posture which makes everyone laugh out loud. Kapil further adds that Anubhav always gives serious roles to Ayushmann, first he made him a police officer and now an undercover agent. Kapil asks him, “Jab bhi romantic movies ka overdose ho jata hai to yeh aapke paas detox ke liye aate hai.” Ayushmann Khurrana and the audience are left in splits over the comment.

See the promo here-

In the promo, it is also seen that Krushna Abhishek is dressed as Jackie Shroff and he reads the palm of Ayushmann, as he tells him about the movies he will do. Comedian Chandan Prabhakar is also seen putting up a fun activity for the guests.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Anubhav Sinha and Andrea Kevichusa’s movie Anek is set in North East India, and focuses on an undercover cop on a mission to restore peace in the Northeastern region of India. It is due to be released on 27th May 2022.

