TKSS Promo: Kapil Sharma asks Kartik Aaryan if he wishes to get married like Abhishek Bachchan & Ranbir Kapoor

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the leading shows on the TV screens and has been entertaining the audience for many years. The show is graced by numerous celebrities every weekend, who have a gala time with the host Kapil Sharma and other comedians including Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakraborty, Sudesh Lahiri and others. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by the Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani for promoting their upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

In the latest promo of the show, Kapil Sharma is seen asking Kartik Aryan about him joining Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor next month in Dubai for a football match. He further asks him, “Since both of them are married, don’t you want to get married? Or you want to play as much as you can before marriage.” Kartik replies to him cheekily, “Khelna to mai chahta hu, football”. His reply left everyone in splits.

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, comedian Rajpal Yadav and superhit director Anees Bazmee visited the sets of TKSS. They received a warm welcome from Kapil Sharma and they were seen dancing together on stage. As Kapil welcomed Kartik and Kiara on stage, he says whenever Kartik has a special talent, whenever he comes with an actress, they seem like a perfect pair. He asks, “Yeh konsa software dalwaya hai aapne apne andar.” He replies, “Mera bhi aap hi ke jaisa hai, jaise aap har shaniwaar itvar har heroine ko same compliment karte ho, vaise hi mai bhi karta hu.” His reply left Kapil speechless and the audience is seen laughing out loudly.

