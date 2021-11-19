TKSS PROMO: Kapil Sharma asks Salman Khan why he doesn't spend on himself; Gets the perfect reply

The upcoming episode of the reality show The Kapil Sharma Show will be a complete laughter riot as it will be graced by the team of Antim: The Final Truth. The entertainment reality show will welcome Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Mahesh Manjrekar, and beautiful actress Mahima Makwana. In the promo, the guests are seen laughing out loud as they enjoy the acts of comedians. Salman Khan was also seen dancing with Aayush Sharma on a song from the movie.

In the promo of the episode, Salman Khan is seen entering the sets on his cycle. He will be seen dancing with everyone on the song, “Bhai Ka Budday”, from their upcoming movie Antim: The Final Truth. In the promo, Kapil asks him, “In the reel life you live in 1 BHK but in real life do you spend on yourself?” To this Salman Khan replies, “Sir sometimes you spend on the things you do, which is very less now”, which leaves everyone in splits. Kapil also joked about the movie name as he says that Salman kept the name stating this is their last movie together.

The episode will also feature some fantastic comedy the Kiku Sharda in different roles and Krushna Abhishek as Dharmendra. They will be seen teasing Salman Khan about the ratings of the show as he is the producer of the show. As he says that show is going good, everyone is doing good, Kapil is also working hard, it makes everyone laugh. Salman Khan is also seen dancing with Archana Puran Singh on his song ‘Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai’.



