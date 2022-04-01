TKSS Promo: Kapil Sharma celebrates his birthday with famous villains Ashish Vidyarthi, Mukesh Rishi & more

Popular actor, comedian, singer, and host, Kapil Sharma celebrates his birthday on 2nd April. The actor is presently hosting the entertainment-based show, The Kapil Sharma Show. It is a highly successful show which is liked by people of all ages. For the upcoming episode, popular B-town villains, including Ashish Vidyarthi, Mukesh Rishi, Yashpal Sharma, and Abhimanyu Singh graced the show. In the recent promo of the episode, host Kapil Sharma is seen celebrating his birthday with the guests.

In the promo, Kapil Sharma is seen cutting the cake on the sets with Ashish Vidyarthi, Mukesh Rishi, Yashpal Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, and Archana Puran Singh is clapping for him. He also fed slices of cake to the guests. In the episode, actor Krushna Abhishek will be seen dressed as a bride as he says that Mukesh Rishi is her husband. He calls himself his ‘garam patni’, to which Kapil reacts that it's 'dharam patni' and not 'garam patni'. Krushna promptly replies, “Mereko bukhar aela hai na”.

See the promo here-

In the episode, Kapil will be seen asking questions to the actors, which will make everyone laugh out loud. He asks Abhimanyu Singh if he has worked in numerous films and even worked with Rajinikanth, he says, “Ab aapko laga hi hoga ek baar Kapil Sharma se mil lu.” Archana Puran Singh revealed that Ashish is a motivational speaker, so Kapil asks him if he can speak in front of his wife also. To which Ashish replies, “Motivational speaker aadmi banta kyu hai, khudko motivate karne ke lie”, which leaves everyone in splits.

Also read- Kapil Sharma enjoys early morning bike ride on the streets of Bhubaneshwar; VIDEO