TKSS Promo: Kapil Sharma jokes Amitabh Bachchan became punctual due to singer Sudesh Bhosale

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will be enriched with music. The episode will be graced by legends of music, Padma Shri Award winner Anup Jalota, singer Sudesh Bhosale and legendary Shailendra Singh. They will be seen interacting with the host and having a great time. Kapil Sharma will also be seen pulling their leg.

In the promo of the episode, the singers will be seen making a grand entry on the show. Kapil Sharma teases Shailendra Singh, saying he looks like a CEO of a bank, to which he replies, “Ye vo bank hai jisme paisa nahi hai”. Kapil Sharma further says Anuj Jalota becomes more handsome every time he meets him, so he asked Shailedra Singh to disclose the secret. To this, he said ‘Gopiya’ and added that he brought them along with him. Kapil Sharma also joked that because of Sudesh Bhosale, Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has become punctual. He said, “Agar vo time par nahi pahuchenge to Sudeshji unki dubbing karke chale jayenge.”

Kapil Sharma also appreciated him for the superhit track ‘Jumma Chumma’ and joked, “Aur kahan aapne chumme ka distribution kia, I mean show kahan kahan kiye aapne.” Sudesh replied, “Sir maine apne har show me pehle bata deta hu, gaya maine liya unhone”. His statement left everyone in splits.

In the episode, the special guests will be entertained by Sudesh Lahiri, Kiku Sharda and other comedians.

