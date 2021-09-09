TKSS PROMO: Kapil Sharma & Krishna take a jibe at Kangana Ranaut over controversy, demolition incidents

Bollywood queen will be the latest guest on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor is busy promoting her much-awaited film Thalaivii. It will be releasing on September 10. The actress will be seen playing the late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa role in the film. Arvind Swami is portraying the character of M.G.Ramchandran in the multilingual biographical film. However, ahead of the release, Sony has released a promo video of her on the show. In the show, Kapil is seen asking her many questions.

The promo video opens with team members doing Ganesh aarti. Then Kapil welcomes Kangana. However, as the show progresses, the comedian asks her how she feels when there is no controversy around for so long time. Then the actress laughs at him. The next scene shows Krishna telling her how it feels when something own made is broken. This he was referring to his office demolition. Well, Kangana was looking ravishing in yellow colour saree with gajra. Her ethnic look was perfect for any festival.

The video caption reads, “Ganesh vandan se karenge logon ke chehre par muskaan laane ke karya ki shuruaat, aur iss karya mein humaare saath hongi the one and only #KanganaRanaut! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.”

Directed by AL Vijay, the film will be released in five languages--Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film trailer has received a lot of appreciation from all the sections. The film also stars Madhoo Shah, Bhagyashree, Prakash Raj and others.

