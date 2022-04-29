TKSS Promo: Kapil Sharma shares his unusual wish to go to Bhutan with Archana Puran Singh; Here's why

The Kapil Sharma Show is among the most loved shows on the TV screens and has a massive fan following. It has been entertaining people for a long time now, with the excellent comedy of Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and others. The show is graced by numerous celebrities every week and for the upcoming weekend, the team of OM The Battle Within will be seen on the sets.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, Kapil Sharma is seen with Ahmed Khan, his wife Shaira, along with the movie leads Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjana Sanghi. Krushna Abhishek is seen dressed as Sapna, as he is pulling leg of Archana Puran Singh. He says to Arjun, “Aapki film dekhi thi aashiqui 2 usme aapko peene ka bohit shauk rehta hai, Archana ji ko bhi peene ka bohot shauk hai.” He added, “Aaplog ke ghar me dum aalo bante hai inke ghar me rum aalo bante hai.” He added that their film name is The Battle within, for Archana, it is the bottle within. Her hilarious teasing makes everyone laugh out loud.

Kapil Sharma is seen asking Ahmed Khan, “Choreograper bhi aap, director bhi aap, producer bhi aap, patni bhi aapki producer. Mai aur Archana ji Bhutan chale jai?”. His statements left everyone in splits.

See promo here- CLICK

Aditya Roy Kapoor will be soon seen on the big screen in his upcoming movie OM The Battle Within. The movie has Aditya essaying the role of a soldier for the very first time. The teaser was released yesterday which gives us the first glimpse into the world of OM and his fights to save the nation.

Also read- The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek leaves Anil Kapoor in splits with his unique alphabet recital; VIDEO