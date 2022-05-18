TKSS Promo: Kapil Sharma teases Guru Randhawa on the show, says ‘Nora ke bina ghar se nahi nikalte’

The upcoming episode of the entertainment show, The Kapil Sharma Show will be a musical delight for the audience as the episode will be graced by the superhit singers. The upcoming episode will welcome Guru Randhawa, Divya Khosla Kumar and rapper Honey Singh to the show. They will be entertained by the stunning comedy of host Kapil Sharma, along with a team of comedians including Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, and others. In the promo, Kapil Sharma is seen pulling the legs of the Guru Randhawa with Nora Fatehi's name.

As Kapil Sharma welcomed the singers, he told Guru Randhawa, “Mujhe yeh jaankar badi Khushi hui ki Guru ladko ke saath bhi aata hai. Mujhe laga tha aap Nora ke bina ghar se nahi nikalte.” His comment left him blushing, while the audience had a hearty laugh. He also appreciated Divya for her beautiful outfit as he said that she looks like a mermaid. He further jokes, “By road aai hai ya tair kara ai hai.” He appreciated Mika Singh for making lungi dance very popular. In the episode, Krushna will be seen dressed as Sapna as he jokes with the guests.

See the promo here- CLICK

As per the sources of Indian Express, the channel did not want to miss on its loyal fanbase. While airing old episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show was an option, they wanted to keep entertaining viewers with new content. “Comedy Circus has been a successful project on Sony TV and has even given India many talented artists. With no stand-up comedy show at the moment, the team decided to launch one. While having Archana on the show was a no-brainer, the team decided to play on the nostalgia card and got Shekhar Suman onboard too,” added the source.

