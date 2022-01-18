TKSS PROMO: Kapil Sharma teases Prithvi Shaw for schoolboy look; Shares a funny incident related to Kapil Dev

The upcoming episode of the entertainment reality show, The Kapil Sharma Show will be bringing a lot of enjoyment for the audience. The episode will be graced by the cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. Kapil Sharma will be seen engaged in a fun banter with them and they also shared some fun anecdotes from the cricket team. Kapil Sharma will be seen teasing Prithvi Shaw.

In the promo of the episode, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are seen entering the stage. Kapil Sharma thanks Prithvi for coming, as he says, “Banda school chor kar aaye to badi baat hai.” He shares there is a rumour that Shikhar Dhawan asks for socks of his teammates. Shikhar agrees and says that he asks for supporter, socks, etc. Kapil then shares an incident, that Kapil Dev used to worship Sun and do a squat before going to play. Once Navjot Singh Sidhu decided to do the same, but when he went down for squat, his crack opened. This left everyone in splits. In another scene, Sumona gave a small bat to Shikhar for playing and making her hotel name popular. Seeing the bat, Shikhar said that it is perfect for Prithvi, according to his height.

The upcoming episode will include numerous fun anecdotes from the Indian Cricket team. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw will also been seen playing a fun game on the show, where they will have to eat a fruit. The show will also include comedy by Krushna Abhishek, and other comedians.



