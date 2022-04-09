TKSS Promo: Kapil Sharma teases Yami Gautam about her shoot in jail for Dasvi

The upcoming episode of the complete entertainer, The Kapil Sharma Show will have a lot of comedy and wit, as the episode will be graced by the team of the movie, Dasvi. Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur will be gracing the episode to promote their latest film and will engage in fun banter with the host Kapil Sharma. In the recent promo of the show, Kapil Sharma teases Yami Gautam regarding her shoot in the jail.

Abhishek Bachchan is seen seated with gorgeous actresses Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. In the promo host Kapil Sharma shared that he has heard that the day Yami had gone for the shoot at the jail, two criminals were being released. On seeing her they refused to go and asked to go back to jail, but the jailer said that their sentence is over. To which they replied, “To aapka katal kar de kya”. This leaves everyone in splits.

See the promo here:

In the movie Dasvi, Abhishek Bachchan's role makes a joke, "Everyone loves Deepika," and comedian Kapil Sharma made sure to ask him about the same on his show. In the previous promo of the upcoming episode Kapil can be seen asking Abhishek, "Was this dialogue a part of the script or did you improvise it?" To which Abhishek replied, "No, no, it was there in the script. Otherwise, I would have taken the name of someone else. After all, I have to go back home at the end of the day."

