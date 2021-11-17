TKSS Promo: Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur & Amruta Subhash grace the sets to promote their film ‘Dhamaka’

The upcoming episode of the entertainment reality show The Kapil Sharma Show, will be graced by the cast of the upcoming movie, ‘Dhamaka’. Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, and Amruta Subhash will be seen on the sets. In the promo of the show, the actors are seen enjoying the excellent comedy of Kapil Sharma and his team. The actors will be seen having a gala time in the episode.

In the promo, it is seen that there was funny banter between Kartik Aaryan and Kapil Sharma. Kapil Sharma jokes as he compares his projects with Kartik Aaryan’s projects and asks him if he follows only popular celebs (hinting towards himself). This leaves everyone in splits. He also lauds him for stealing Akshay Kumar’s movie as he said, “Akshay Kumar has done a three year course in snatching movies and you are the first actor to steal his movie.” In another scene, he is seen talking to Mrunal as he asks her why her name has never been associated with anyone. She asked him to find someone for her, he promptly answers, “Why should I look for someone else.” Krushna Abhishek is also seen entertaining the audience and guests as he takes the getup of a sheikh and asks Kartik to feed his camel.

The episode will be aired in the upcoming weekend and will bring lots of entertainment for the audience. The actors will be seen having a gala time on the sets as they promote their upcoming thriller movie, Dhamaka.



