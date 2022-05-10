TKSS Promo: Kartik Aaryan feels inspired by Kapil Sharma’s flirting skills as he promotes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The Kapil Sharma Show has become the audience’s favourite show over the years with its excellent comedy and entertainment factor. The show is hosted by the actor and comedian Kapil Sharma. The upcoming episode of the show will be a very exciting one as Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be gracing the sets. The duo will be seen engaging in fun banter with the host, which left the audience in splits.

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, comedian Rajpal Yadav and superhit director Anees Bazmee. They received a warm welcome from Kapil Sharma and they were seen dancing together on stage. As Kapil welcomed Kartik and Kiara on stage, he says whenever Kartik has a special talent, whenever he comes with an actress, they seem like a perfect pair. He asks, “Yeh konsa software dalwaya hai aapne apne andar.” He replies, “Mera bhi aap hi ke jaisa hai, jaise aap har shaniwaar itvar har heroine ko same compliment karte ho, vaise hi mai bhi karta hu.” His reply left Kapil speechless and the audience is seen laughing out loudly.

For the show, Kartik had sported a semi-formal look with a casual shirt and trousers. He paired it with a brown blazer. Kiara Advani looks gorgeous in a light pink floral saree and designer blouse. Her hair is tied up in a ponytail and paired the look with long statement earrings.

The actor will promote their upcoming movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It is said to be a spiritual sequel to 2007’s Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa and it also features Tabu and Rajpal Yadav.

