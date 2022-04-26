TKSS PROMO: Krushna Abhishek makes his entry as Jackie Shroff from Ram Lakhan & leaves Anil Kapoor in splits

The Kapil Sharma Show has been entertaining the audience for a long time now with its high dose of comedy. The show is graced by different celebrities every week and they are entertained by the excellent comedy by the brilliant comedians like Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahiri and others. As per the recent promos, Krushna Abhishek will be seen in the character of Jackie Shroff as makes everyone laugh out loud with his actions.

In the promo, Krushna makes a grand entry on the stage with Jackie Shroff’s song, ‘Tera Naam Lia’. He is seen walking weirdly and slides down the sofa, which makes Anil Kapoor and other guests laugh uncontrollably. Krushna says that he has to call Tiger Shroff and starts pressing Anil Kapoor’s hand. Kapil asks him the reason for pressing his hand, to which he replies, “Vo ladki bol ri hai gaana copy karne ke lie star dabaye.” The audience and Archana Puran Singh are left in splits on hearing his reply. Krushna Abhishek is also seen pulling Archana’s leg for being special guest in the show.

See promo here- CLICK

In a previous promo, Kapil Sharma was seen welcoming Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, actress Mukti Mohan, and Raj Singh Chaudhary. They have come to the show to promo their movie Thar, which is due to be released on 6th May on a popular OTT platform. The film has an exceptional blend of suspense, mystery, and thrill, set in the Western Film-Noir world, and promises to be an immersive experience for the audience.

