TKSS Promo: Palash Sen reveals the reason behind naming his band ‘Euphoria’; Watch

The Kapil Sharma Show has been the audience's favorite show over the years. The entertainment show is graced by celebrities every week. The celebs and the audience are entertained by host Kapil Sharma and the skits are performed by comedians Sudesh Lahiri, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakraborty, Bharti Singh and others. The upcoming episode will be a musical one as it will be graced by Palash Sen, Shaan, and KK.

Palash Sen will be seen performing his superhit track, “Dhoom Pichak Dhoom”. The singers will also be seen engaging in a funny banter with Kapil Sharma. The host asks Palash Sen about not naming his band after his name like Kailash Kher has named Kailasa. Kapil asks him, “Chahte toh aap bhi naam rakh sakte the Palashaa”. To this Palash replies, “Yaar Doctor hu, mere baki options they Diarrhea, Pieria, and Gonorrhea. Imagine kaise introduce karte band ko, dil thaam ke baithiye aapke saamne aa rahe hai Diarrhea”. There will also be a grand performance with Palash, KK, Shaan, and Kapil singing together.

See promo here: CLICK

The upcoming episode will also be graced by the Bhojpuri stars including Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Rani Chatterjee and Aamrapali Dubey. Ravi Kishan will also be seen singing on the stage.



Also read- The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedian to launch an AR based character 'Chedulal' to entertain viewers on the show