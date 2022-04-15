TKSS Promo: Pankaj Kapur says ‘mere bhi armaan the’ regarding on-screen romance; Shahid Kapoor reacts

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular shows on TV, which has been entertaining audiences for many years now. The show is hosted by the stand-up comedian-actor Kapil Sharma. There are several comedy acts in the show, which are performed by other comedians including Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and more. The show is graced by celebrities every weekend and the upcoming episode will be graced by the team of the movie, Jersey.

As per the latest promo, the upcoming episode will see father-son duo Pankaj Kapur, Shahid Kapoor and actress Mrunal Thakur. In the episode, Kapil Sharma will be seen teasing Shahid Kapoor in front of his father, regarding his romantic scenes in the movies. Kapil asks Pankaj Kapur if he feels disappointed that during his era, there were no such romantic scenes. He replied, “Haan bilkul, main bhi normal sa insaan hu. Mera bhi zamaana tha, mere bhi armaan the.” Shahid promptly replies, “Dad I don’t want to know aapke kya armaan the”. Archana Puran Singh and the audience are left in splits on hearing it.

In the episode, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur will also be seen dancing on the popular track ‘Gandi Baat’ from R... Rajkumar. The special guests will also be engaging in some fun banter with host Kapil Sharma as Shahid reveals about bunking college. Shahid will also reveal some interesting facts about the father-son relationship.

