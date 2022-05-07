TKSS Promo: Ranveer Singh has a ball with Kiku Sharda as he gives 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' a new nickname

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular shows on TV screens and has been entertaining the audience for many years. The show is graced by several celebrities for every episode, and they have a gala time on the sets with the comedy acts. The show is hosted by ace comedian and actor Kapil Sharma. For the upcoming, the leads of the film Jayeshbhai Jordaar with being gracing the sets. The talent powerhouse Ranveer Singh will be seen enjoying the show thoroughly and he will also dance with the comedians.

In the episode, the guest, Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey will be seen having a great time on the show as they are entertained by excellent comedy. In the promo, Kiku Sharda is seen dressed as a woman and becomes very happy to see Ranveer Singh on the show. He said, “I am very happy to see Jayeshbabu Jordaar is here”, to this Kapil Sharma said, “Jayeshbabu nahi Jayeshbhai Jordaar”. To this Kiku gives a sassy reply, “Bhai aapke honge.. he is my jaanu.. my babu. Mele babu ne thana thaya.” Ranveer was enjoying the fun conversation as was also seen dancing with him on the stage.

See the promo here-

In the previous promo, we can see Ranveer Singh pulling Kapil's leg when the comedian asks him about his wife Deepika Padukone. Ranveer also elaborates why he and Deepika together attended Kapil's wedding.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar also features Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Deeksha Joshi and Ragi Jain. The film is helmed by Divyang Thakkar. It will hit the big screens on May 13 this year. On the work front, Ranveer has Karan Johar’s directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. The film will also feature Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. He will also be seen in Cirkus opposite Pooja Hegde.

Also read- The Kapil Sharma Show: Ranveer Singh REVEALS why he and Deepika Padukone attended Kapil's wedding together