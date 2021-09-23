TKSS: Ranbir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor to take the audience on a jolly ride

The highly entertaining and engaging The Kapil Sharma Show has been trending on the television screens since its comeback after a short break. The show has some of the best comedians, who perform absolutely hilarious acts for the guests and the audience. Every week, it is graced by some celebrities. There is a piece of amazing news for fans as he will be gracing the sets in the upcoming episodes. He will be joined by Bollywood ace actress Karisma Kapoor.

The third season of the show offers an extra dose of laughter and the viewers have loved all the episodes aired till now. As per reports by Tellychakkar, the Bollywood romantic star Ranbir Kapoor and 90s diva Karisma Kapoor are set to grace the show.

The brother-sister will be seen together on a reality show for the very first time and only on The Kapil Sharma Show. They will be entertained by the hilarious acts of the comedians as well as the stand-up comedy of Kapil Sharma. They will also be sharing hilarious anecdotes from their childhood days.

The show was previously graced by actors like Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami, Gautam, , Kiara Advani, , , , Govinda, among others to promote their movies.