TKSS: Rani Mukerji stops Krushna Abhishek’s act midway & the reason is hilarious

The cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan graced the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show this Sunday, and what unfolded what a riot of laughter. As the actors arrived to promote their upcoming film, they shared anecdotes about their personal and professional lives on the popular comedy show, while they had many moments of laughter too. Speaking of such moments, there once came a point when Babli aka Rani Mukerji had to stop Krushna Abhishek’s act midway as she teared up from laughing.

Krushna Abhishek is a regular cast member of The Kapil Sharma Show, and the actor is known for his ability to step into any character and make people laugh. In the Sunday episode, Krushna appeared in a comical version of Amitabh Bachchan as he danced to Shava Shava. He then said that he is so much into Kaun Banega Crorepati that he can no longer talk without providing multiple options. Krushna complains to Saif that his four-year-old son Taimur never calls him up. Kapil refutes his point by saying that he is now too young to call.

To this, Krushna says, “Haan toh chota phone kar le, hum choti si baat kar lenge. Piddly si baat kar sakte hai toh hum choti si baat kyun nahi kar sakte (Yeah so he can make a small call, we can have a small talk. If one can have piddly talk, then why can’t we do small talk), said Krushna as he referred to Amitabh's song Piddly Si Baatein from the film Shamitabh.

Hearing this Rani could not control her laughter and burst into splits. Even Krushna laughed as he broke character. The actor-comedian then mentioned that Saif and he has one thing in common – they both live in Bandra. While Saif has a lavish house, Krushna said, he has a spot beneath the Bandra-Worli sea link.

At this point, Rani once again broke into laughter and her nose ring slipped out and fell down. “Rukiye, rukiye, Krushna aankhon se paani aa raha hai please control control. Ek second sorry,” the actress said. Krushna then stopped his act as Rani wiped her tears and got her touch-up done. As the actress gathered herself, she said, “Tu itna kaise hasa sakta hain? (How can you make someone laugh so much) “Outstanding! Too good! Oh god!” she said.

