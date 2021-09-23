TKSS: Riddhima affirms revelation by Kapil Sharma of Ranbir Kapoor stealing her clothes to gift his girlfriend

The recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was graced by the popular actress and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The episode of full of fun and frolic as they revealed secrets and interesting stories about their lives. Riddhima revealed about stealing her clothes for giving as a gift to his girlfriend. Hearing this everyone was left in splits including the host Kapil Sharma.

In the episode, Kapil Sharma welcomed the Kapoor ladies on the stage, as he asked Riddhima that he has heard while she was in London for her studies, Ranbir would gift her things to his girlfriends. Riddhima was surprised by the revelation, and went on to share, “Main London se wapis aayi, holiday ke time, and uski ek friend,” and Neetu cut her to say, “girlfriend”. She carried on, “Uski girlfriend ghar pe aayi. Usne ek top pehana tha aur mujhe laga yeh top nahi mil raha tha. That’s when I got to know he has been taking my clothes and gifting it to her.”

Neetu Kapoor shared photos of herself, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh, on social media and wrote, “Always so much fun with @kapilsharma and this time with my daughter @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial making it more fun and exciting. Stay tuned for this joy ride @sonytvofficial #TheKapilSharmaShow.”