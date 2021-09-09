TKSS’s Archana Puran Singh is a true fashion icon at 58 as walks in style on sets; Fans show appreciation

The actress Archana Puran Singh is presently part of the entertainment reality show The Kapil Sharma Show. She is very active on social media and often shares backstage pictures as well as videos from the sets. The actress has turned 58 years old this year and her fans are inspired by her swagger and style in the show. She has recently shared a video her social media in which she is looking spectacular as she walks about the sets of TKSS.

The veteran actress has shared a video in which she is seen making a stylish entry on the sets of the show The Kapil Sharma Show. She is welcomed by applause from the audience. She had shared the video on Thursday morning and she is seen looking gorgeous in her easy breezy dress. She had paired the look hoops and high heels. In the caption she wrote, “Act like summer. Walk like rain.”

The veteran actress is getting a lot of appreciation for her looks in her latest video. Numerous of her fans commented on her post. One wrote, “Looking beautiful mam sohni lagde tuci”, another said, “Good morning mam aap bahut aachi lag rahi hain”. A user wrote, “awsm looking”. Other comments were like Gorgeous. Archna ji, ,So beautiful, Very pretty lady, So pretty mam superb, etc.