TKSS: Saif Ali Khan has a hilarious reply to Kapil Sharma asking him about being a workaholic; Find out

The Kapil Sharma Show is among the most popular shows on television. It is loved by the audience for its comedy by the host and the comedians. The show is graced by celebrities every weekend, and as per the reports, the upcoming episode will see the team of Bunty Aur Babli 2. In the episode, Saif Ali Khan will be his hilarious self as he talks about working.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh will be part of the show to promote their film. This is Saif Ali Khan’s second visit on the show in the past few months. The actor had earlier come along with his co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam for promoting their film Bhoot Police.

Kapil Sharma informed the audience, “Saif sir ka ye saal main ye teesra project hai. Pehle Tandav kiya, phir Bhoot Police…abhi Bunty Aur Babli 2.” Seeing the pattern, Kapil Sharma could not keep himself from asking Saif, “Sir aap lagatar kaam kar rahe hai, aap workaholic hai ya family bad jaane ka pressure aap par bhi hai?”

Saif, who is known for his wit and humour, said, “Nahi family bad jaane ka pressure nahi, mujhe is baat ka darr hain…agar main ghar baitha rahu to shayad aur bachhe ho jayenge.” Hearing the answer everyone was seen laughing out loud.

The new promo of the show also included fun acts by Krushna Abhishek as he takes the getup of Amitabh Bachchan and complains to Saif about Taimur not calling him. The caption read, “@kapilsharma ke ghar aa rahi hai #BuntyAurBubli2 ki jodi, jo hasa hasa ke aapke dil ki karenge chori! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.”

