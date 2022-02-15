TKSS: Sanjay Kapoor has a hilarious reaction on hearing about Madhuri Dixit playing his wife in web series

The upcoming episode of the entertainment reality show The Kapil Sharma Show, will be full of entertainment and excitement. Bollywood’s Dhak-Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit will be gracing the sets along with Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, and other cast members of her upcoming web series. The spectacular actress will be making her debut on the OTT platform and the team came for its promotion on show.

As per the latest promo of the show, Kapil Sharma is seen singing ‘Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai’ for Madhuri Dixit. Kapil Sharma asked her when Dr. Nene first time held her hand, “Unhone I love you bola tha ya bola kisi aur doctor ko bulao meri dil ki dhadkane tez ho rahi hai”. Everyone started laughing on hearing this. As he welcomed Sanjay Kapoor, Kapil Sharma said that it is the first time they are coming together after their movie, ‘Raja’. He asked him, “Jab aapko director ne bataya ki Madhuri Dixit aapki wife ka role kar rahi hai toh aapne script padhi ya ye pucha ki kahan pohonchna hai.” To this Sanjay Kapoor replies, “Mai to sentence complete hone se pehle hi car me baith gya, ki chalo.”

See promo here- CLICK

The guests will be entertained by the comedy of Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and others. Madhuri Dixit had come to the show for the promotion of her OTT debut project, “The Fame Game”. It depicts Madhuri as an actor named Anamika Anand who has a dark side to her fame. It will go on air on 25th February.

