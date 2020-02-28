TKSS: Shraddha Kapoor cracks up when Kapil asks if Archana Puran Singh taught her cuss words for Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor will hit the screens on March 2020.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one show where all B-town actors and actresses flock before their films release. From , , , to , , and others, B-town stars make sure to make an appearance on the show and in the latest, we had the cast of Baaghi 3- Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and director Ahmed Khan grace the show to promote the film.

Now in the latest promo released by the channel, we see Kapil Sharma asking Shraddha Kapoor as to who was the inspiration behind learning the abuses that she is seen hurling in the trailer of Baaghi 3, and whether she knew such abusive words beforehand or slightly taking a dig at Archana Purana Singh, Kapil asks Shraddha whether Archana ji gave her classes to learn the cuss words as he says, “Yeh galiyan aapko phele see aati thi ya Archana ji ka course join kiya hai..” Also in the promo, we see Kapil asking Tiger that since in Baaghi, he had 4 packs, in Baaghi 2, he sported six packs and in Baaghi 3, he has packs and whether now he plans to open a bar with his packs.

Talking about Baaghi 3, the film stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande in lead roles, and the film will hit the screens in March 2020. Yesterday, the makers of Baaghi 3 dropped ’s special song from the film- Do You Love Me? and fans have been in awe of Disha’s sultry moves.

Check out the latest promo of The Kapil Sharma Show wherein Shraddha Kapoor cracks up:

Credits :Youtube

