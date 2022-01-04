TKSS: Sunny Leone complains to Kapil Sharma for not keeping in touch; Latter replies in a hilarious way

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular shows on the television screens. It is graced by celebrities, who come to promote their projects. The upcoming episode of the reality entertainment show will be graced by Sunny Leone. She will be seen having a gala time in the show as she will be entertained by the host Kapil Sharma and the team of comedians.

During the episode, Kapil is seen joking around with Sunny Leone, “Aapse kaafi dino baad mulaqat ho rahi hai (We are meeting after so long.)” Sunny replies, “Haan, aap mujhe call nahi karte ho. Hi bhi nahi bolte, kuch nahi (Yes, because you don't call me, you don't even say Hi to me, nothing).” Kapil then jokes, “Tumhare phone number ka wait karte karte shaadi ki hai.”

Krushna Abhishek will also join the guests on the stage and asks Mika Singh, “Kanoon mein nahi maante ho kya (You don't believe in law)?” Mika replies, “Maanta hun, kyun nahi maanunga (Obviously I believe in law).” Krushna then pulls his leg and asks him “Kanoon yeh hai ki 21 saal ki umar mein shaadi ho jani chahiye. Aap toh do bar 21 ke ho gaye (According to the law, one should get married by the age of 21. You have turned 21 twice)."

In the show, Mika, Toshi and Sharib will be promoting their upcoming song Pangat, which stars Sunny. The New Year special episode was graced by actors Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who had come to the show to promote their upcoming film RRR.



