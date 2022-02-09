TKSS: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Ahan Shetty, Sajid Nadiadwala pose for selfie with Kapil Sharma on the sets

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved entertainment shows on television screens. It is a comedy show which is graced by numerous celebrities every week. It is hosted by the ace comedian Kapil Sharma. Apart from him, the guests are entertained by a team of comedians Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri, Kiku Sharda, and others. As per the latest pictures shared by Kapil Sharma, actors Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Ahah Shetty, and other celebs will be visiting the sets.

In the pictures shared by comedian and host Kapil Sharma, he is seen standing with Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Ahan Shetty, Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala, and Archana Puran Singh. They are seen making goofy poses as they got clicked. The whole team had come together and had a gala time on the show. They would be entertained by a team of comedians.

Kapil Sharma captioned, “Pic 1 :- selfie Pic 2:- struggle for selfie Pic 3:- wrap up after a super fun episode Thank you Sajid bhai @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala bhabhi, my younger brothers @tigerjackieshroff @ahan.shetty n gorgeous @kritisanon for this wonderful evening Special thanks @nadz.nadz bhai #comingsoon on #tkss #thekapilsharmashow @tksshowofficial @sonytvofficial @banijayasia”

See post here-

The upcoming weekend episode will be a very special one as it is valentines week. The episode will be graced by the stars of the upcoming movie ‘Badhaai Do’. Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao will be entertained by the fun acts of Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and others. Bhumi will be wearing a special saree for the episode.



Also read- Kapil Sharma calls Akshay Kumar 'big bro', reacts to Bachchan Pandey row: He can never be annoyed with me