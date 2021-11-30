TKSS: Vaani Kapoor gives a funny tongue twister to Ayushmann Khurrana and Kapil Sharma; Watch hilarious video

Upcoming episode of the entertainment reality show The Kapil Sharma Show will be a laughter roller coaster ride, as it will be graced by the team of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, and the director of the movie will be seen gracing the sets. They will be seen engaging in fun banter with host Kapil Sharma. In the promo, Vaani Kapoor gives a tongue twister to everyone, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kapil Sharma try with enthusiasm but fail miserably.

In the recent promo of the upcoming episode, Ayushmann and Vaani Kapoor are seen dancing on the song, ‘Sweety Tera Drama’ from his movie, Bareilly Ki Barfi. Kapil Sharma is seen engaging in a funny banter with him as he asks if Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, so what should other areas do? To this, Ayushmann replies, "They should also do Aashiqui." In the promo, it is seen that Kiku Sharda appreciates him for his role in Dream Girl as he recalls his first girlfriend was a man. Hearing this everyone was left in splits. Krushna Abhishek dons the attire of an Arab Sheikh and says Ayushmann is the first actor who runs on CNG, as he has seen in the trailer. In the scene, Vaani Kapoor gives a tongue twister to everyone and as Ayushmann and Kapil try it, everyone is seen laughing out loud.

See promo here- CLICK

The actors had come to the show to promote their upcoming movie ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ which will be released on 10th December.



