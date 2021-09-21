TKSS: Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif to ensure a laughter ride as they reminisce their old days together

When Kapil Sharma returned with the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show, he did ensure that the show not just has an interesting ensemble of artists in the team but also bring legendary people from all walks of life on the show. Each weekend, the comedy show came with stars like Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, , Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, and even the Indian men and women hockey team and witnessed iconic moments with a pinch of humour.

Keeping up with this trajectory, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show will be hosting yet another legendary people this weekend. We are talking about iconic cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif. In the recently released promo, Kapil was seen having a fun conversation with the cricketers which was a complete laughter riot. During the conversation, Kaif recalled how Virender was taunting him and Yuvraj Singh when they were selected in the team while Sehwag’s name was yet to be announced. Clearly, Kaif and Sehwag will be coming up with several intriguing revelations about each other on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Check out the promo here:

Earlier, , who had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Bhoot Police, got candid about her wedding with Aditya Dhar. She revealed that Aditya never actually proposed to her. Krushna further asked who proposed whom, to which Yami said, “Kisi ne nahi kiya. Shaadi ho gayi (No one proposed, we just got married).” Yami further mentioned that there were only 20 guests at her wedding and her maternal grandmother, who lived only 40 km away from the venue, did not attend because she wished to respect the Covid-19 protocol.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Yami Gautam REVEALS hubby Aditya Dhar never proposed to her; Says ‘Shaadi ho gayi’