TMKOC, 10 September 2021, Written Update: Tapu Sena and Bhide get into an argument

This episode begins with Tapu hyping up Tapu Sena for the meeting which will take place at night. Right at 9:30, Bhide asked Madhvi to get ready so that they can leave for the meeting and reach before time. She ask Bhide to reveal the idea to her but he declined and said that he would tell her the idea in front of everyone.

Meanwhile, at the Gada house, Tapu was excited about the meeting and asked BapuJi to support his idea. With this note, he left and asked him to be on time and bring Jethalal along. Unfortunately, Jethalal met with an accident and tore his kurta and hence asked BapuJi to leave. He also promised his father that he will be right on time for the meeting. Right after this incident, he changed into a new kurta but it has ink on it. Therefore, he changed into a new kurta and got late for the meeting.

Meanwhile, Bhide was anxiously waiting for Jethalal and scolded him for being late for the meeting. They got into a huge argument and later BapuJi asked them to shut down the argument. Bhide then announced that they will commence the meeting as soon as Iyer arrives. This angers Jethalal and he asks Bhide to scold him for being late. Before Babita and Bhide could clear his doubt, Jethalal created a mess out of the situation.

Later, Iyer arrived at the clubhouse and Jethalal taunted him but Iyer informed him that he came early but left to bring Babita’s phone. After this mess, the question about the Ganesh Utsav decoration came up and Bhide said that he will take the responsibility. Tapu Sena got angry hearing this and said that they will do the decorations like in previous years. With this, both of them got into a huge argument.

Also Read| TMKOC: Jethalal trends as Babita ji and Tapu’s relationship rumours spark meme fest