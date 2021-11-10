TMKOC, 10th November 2021, Written Update: Jethalal flaunts his cricket skills

In today's episode, Jethalal is upset since he did not get to eat the kachori. Goli arrives at Jethalal's residence with a box of kachoris. Goli claims that he had Jethalal's kachori for breakfast so bought an extra kachori for him. The kachoris are enjoyed by Jethalal, Tapu, and Bapuji.

Iyer waits patiently for Goli to come with the kachoris. He tells Babita that he is really hungry and that he will pass out soon. Babita dials Komal's number to inquire about Goli. Goli apologizes for being late by ringing Iyer's doorbell. The kachori is relished by Iyer, Goli, and Babita.

Sodhi inquires Roshan about the supper she prepared. Roshan refers to Kichadi. Goggi chooses to place the order from the outside. Goli then brings the kachori to Sodhi's place. Sodhi claims that he will deliver breakfast to Goli's place tomorrow.

Bhide is concerned about the expenses. He requests Madhvi to raise the price of Achaar and Papad. When Madhvi tells him about the dinner she cooked. Bhide claims she would have made something good. Goli brings kachoris to their residence. The Bhide family considers themselves fortunate to be a member of the Gokuldham community. Goli presents Abdul with kachoris. Abdul expresses his gratitude to Goli and expresses his happiness.

The next morning, Jethalal and Bapuji have a casual conversation. Tapu approaches them and informs them that he is going to play cricket before departing. Jethalal talks to Bapuji about his shop's interior work.

Meanwhile, the kids are playing cricket downstairs. Jethalal mocks Goli by asking Tapu Sena if they simply play or have time to learn. Tapu Sena, according to Sonu, prioritizes study over fun. Tapu Sena invites Jethalal to join them in playing cricket. Jethalal asks that they continue, and then he departs for work. In the meanwhile, he meets Babita. Goli strikes Jethalal with the Ball. Jethalal flaunts his cricket skills in front of Babita.

