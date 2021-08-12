TMKOC, 12 August 2021, Written Update: Taarak’s boss catches his lie

This episode begins with Sodhi apologizing to Magan for misjudging him and putting false allegations on him. With this, they all begin dancing and celebrating, and at that moment Taarak walks in and is shocked to see them all dancing. He asks Jethalal why is he dancing after experiencing such a huge loss and hence, Jethalal explains the entire story to him. This worries Taarak as he left his office for no reason and lied to his moody boss.

Suddenly, he gets a call from his boss and he asks about Anjali’s health. He gives a vague answer and worries that the truth will be out in the open and lead to a huge future crisis.

Jethalal offers Taarak a way to take off some steam by treating him in a restaurant but Taarak disagrees. Later, he weighs out his options and concludes that going along with Jethalal is better than facing Anjali or his boss.

Later, Jethalal, Sodhi, and Taarak leave for a restaurant and Taarak gets excited hearing these fast food items and the idea of having these delicious food items.

Taarak says that he is in a similar phase like Jethalal, where all he experiences are problem after problem put up by his boss. He wishes to end the discussion as he fears that the ‘speaking of the devil’ quote will come true. Unfortunately, his fear takes picture of reality and his boss enters the same restaurant and witnesses him enjoying himself with his friends.

